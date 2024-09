Connor Maguire Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Name: Connor Maguire Hometown: Godfrey, IL Years of Service: 1 Military Branch: United States Airforce Rank: Airman First Class Message: Connor is currently serving 3 years across seas. We love you. We miss you. And we are so proud of you!!! Submitted by: Michelle Hampsey Print Version Submit your Tribute