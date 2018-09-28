EDWARDSVILLE – An anchor of the Edwardsville defense this season is lineman Connor Hinterser.

When Edwardsville's football team played against Alton this past week in a 35-12 Tiger win and Waubonsie Valley of Aurora the week before and lost 21-7, both games were tight, defensive-oriented contests. Hinterser was all over the field, covering the offensive movement in both games.

The Tigers were able to contain vaunted running back Bryce Logan of Waubonsie and Alton's lightning speed in the backfield. Hinterser feels that helps bring a positive feeling to the team.

Hinterser said he tries to be a positive force and leader of a cast of players who really want to win.

"I think all around on the team, we’ve got a positive feeling," he said. "We go into games with a great scheme, and it’s on us to execute it.”

Hinterser said the Tigers simply need to stick what they do best in coming games and not let mental mistakes slow them down.

“We’ve just gotta keep our heads up, can’t let the score or whatever’s going on the field affect us," he said. "We just got to go in there and stick to our game plan. We can’t let stupid stuff get in the way.”

"Obviously, every game is different, but you gotta go into every single game, and you gotta know what you’re coming after," Hinterser said. "That’s why Mondays, we normally look over what we got going against us. There’s obviously match-ups here and there, but you gotta go in there and fight your butt off every single play.”

