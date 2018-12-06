ALTON - Join Connie Frey Spurlock, SCC Faculty Director and Associate Professor of Sociology, for a conversation about a special partnership with Alton, including projects underway and opportunities to be involved.

In 2011, Connie co-founded the Mississippi Project at SIUE, a faculty development sustainability workshop designed to facilitate curricular transformation. Now in its eighth year, the workshop is recognized as one of the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education’s thirteen curriculum centers and draws educators from around the region.

Article continues after sponsor message

Her teaching at SIUE centers on graduate and undergraduate courses on sustainability, as well as research methods. Her current research interests focus on various aspects of sustainability, including sustainability literacy, sustainability research methods, recycling behaviors, and education for sustainability. SIUE is now ranked by EPA as 1st in green power usage in Illinois and 22nd nationally!

Come join us on Monday December 10, from 7:30 – 9 PM at the Old Bakery Beer Company, Alton, at 400 Landmarks Blvd. 62002. Come early, around 6:00 PM, for dinner and meet the Speaker. Contact: Chris Krusa on 410-490-5024 if questions.

More like this: