WASHINGTON - Today, Congresswoman Mary Miller (IL-15) announced the annual Congressional Art Competition.

The Congresswoman invites high school students in Illinois' 15th Congressional District to participate in a nation-wide high school arts competition.

The Artistic Discovery Contest is sponsored by the Members of the U.S. House of Representatives and is an opportunity to recognize and encourage the artistic talent in the nation, as well as in our Congressional District.

The 'Best of Show' artwork winner will represent Illinois' 15th Congressional District by being displayed in the U.S. Capitol Complex for an entire year. The exhibit in Washington will include the winning artwork from all participating districts from around the country. The winning artwork is also featured on the U.S. House of Representatives' Congressional Art Competition page.

All artwork & required forms must be delivered to one of our District Offices on Monday, May 3, 2021 before 4:30PM CT. A list of District Office locations can be found HERE. Please call our office if you need to make separate arrangements for delivery.

The following is a summary of the Congressional Art Competition rules:

Artwork entered in the contest may be up to 28 inches by 28 inches, may be up to 4 inches in depth, and not weigh more than 15 pounds. If your artwork is selected as the winning piece, it must arrive framed and must still measure no larger than the above maximum dimensions.

Paintings - including oil, acrylics, and watercolor

Drawings - including pastels, colored pencil, pencil, charcoal, ink, and markers (It is recommended that charcoal and pastel drawings be fixed.)

>Collages - must be two dimensional

Prints - including lithographs, silkscreen, and block prints

Mixed Media - use of more than two mediums such as pencil, ink, watercolor, etc.

Computer-generated art

Photography

All entries must be original in concept, design and execution and may not violate any U.S. copyright laws. Any entry that has been copied from an existing photo or image (including a painting, graphic, or advertisement) that was created by someone other than the student is a violation of the competition rules and will not be accepted. Work entered must be in the original medium (that is, not a scanned reproduction of a painting or drawing).

Please click HERE to download the required forms for teachers and students.

