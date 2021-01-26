WASHINGTON – Today, Congresswoman Mary Miller announced that she has been selected to serve on the U.S House Committee on Agriculture in the 117th Congress.

“I am thrilled to have been chosen as a member of the House Committee on Agriculture,” said Miller. “As a farmer myself, I can bring a new level of expertise and understanding to the committee. More importantly, I know this committee handles issues that are vital to the people of Illinois’ 15th District.”

“It’s not just about farming. Our district is 52% rural and in critical need of more broadband investment by the USDA, especially with people working and learning from home during the pandemic. The committee oversees many areas critical to rural Illinois, and I am ready to get to work.”

Miller and her husband have spent the last forty years running their family farm that grows soybeans, corn, wheat, along with raising Angus cattle. Their farm implements innovative practices, including 25 years of no-till, cover crops, and crop rotation. The Illinois farming industry generates more than $19 billion annually and the 15th district is a highly productive and diverse agricultural area.

Additional statement from Miller:

“I’m honored to have been selected to serve on a committee that has such a big impact on all Americans, the Education and Labor Committee,” said Miller. “Every child deserves a quality education and every parent should be empowered to make decisions that are best for their child. I look forward to working to that end.

“The Trump Administration took America’s workforce to new heights. Families were bringing home more of their hard-earned money and, before the pandemic, the unemployment rate was the lowest it had been in half a century. I am prepared to continue this good work in the committee and grateful for the opportunity to do so.”

