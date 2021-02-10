Congresswoman Mary Miller On Metropolis Honeywell Plant Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WASHINGTON - Congresswoman Mary Miller released a statement today on Honeywell’s intent to reopen the Metropolis Works plant in Illinois’ 15th Congressional District. “Metropolis, Illinois is home to the sole uranium conversion plant in the United States, and this announcement is great news for Massac County and our nation,” Miller said. “Honeywell plans to hire 160 full-time employees, as well as contractors, by the end of 2022. The reinvestment into Illinois’ natural resources is a great step forward in economic recovery.” Article continues after sponsor message Print Version Submit a News Tip