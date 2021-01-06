WASHINGTON – Last month, the electoral college voted on a winner of the 2020 presidential election. Tomorrow, Congress will meet to count and confirm each state’s electoral votes.

“The foundation of our country is free, open, and fair elections. That’s what makes our country unique, and one of many things that makes this country great,” Miller said, “The Constitution gives state legislatures sole authority over how our elections are carried out, but many state and local officials in swing states took matters into their own hands last November by changing how their state would conduct the election. Our founders also gave Congress the final say in accepting or rejection the electors and it’s in America’s best interest that we ensure votes were counted in accordance to state law. The integrity of our elections hangs in the balance.”

In a joint-session, Congress will be presented with sealed certificates from each state that contain a record of their electoral votes. The president of the Senate, Vice President Mike Pence, presides over the session and declares the winner.

“I will be joining patriotic leaders across the nation in objecting to the Electoral College results of certain states that did not uphold the constitution,” Miller said. “Many Americans have lost confidence in the fairness of our electoral system. By objecting to certain electors on Wednesday, I hope my colleagues and I send a message to those men and women that we will not sit idly by while our Constitution is trampled on.”

