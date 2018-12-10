TAYLORVILLE - On Saturday, December 1st, a tornado hit my hometown of Taylorville, impacting dozens in the community. Thankfully, there were no fatalities but several were injured and dozens more suffered damage to their homes and property.

Recovery efforts are on-going. Many local volunteers and many in the surrounding communities in central Illinois have donated time and money to assist Taylorville.

I cannot thank everyone who has volunteered to help friends, neighbors, and even strangers enough. First responders and other volunteers stepped up to make sure people were safe and immediately began the recovery efforts.

To see my community and friends help each other; that’s what makes small-town America great. That’s what makes Taylorville great.

We still have a long way to go but the support has been amazing to see.

Information on recovery efforts can be found HERE.

