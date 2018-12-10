Thank you to the first responders and volunteers in Taylorville who have helped clean up damage on Sunday.

TAYLORVILLE - On Saturday, December 1st, a tornado hit my hometown of Taylorville, impacting dozens in the community. Thankfully, there were no fatalities but several were injured and dozens more suffered damage to their homes and property.

Recovery efforts are on-going. Many local volunteers and many in the surrounding communities in central Illinois have donated time and money to assist Taylorville.

I cannot thank everyone who has volunteered to help friends, neighbors, and even strangers enough. First responders and other volunteers stepped up to make sure people were safe and immediately began the recovery efforts.

To see my community and friends help each other; that’s what makes small-town America great. That’s what makes Taylorville great.

We still have a long way to go but the support has been amazing to see.

A group of volunteers from Laborers Local 477 worked Saturday night and all day Sunday assisting with damage clean up.

Thank you to Brad Schaive and other volunteers Laborers Local 477.

Illinois Emergency Management Agency Acting Director William Robertson and I folded a veteran's flag after the flag pole was damaged during the tornado. Governor Bruce Rauner talks to the veteran about the damage.

Jonathan from Illinois State University and a crew from Molina Health Care joined the McPeek volunteer crew to help the Wells family clean up their home, which was sustained severe damage from the tornado.

WSOY in Decatur hosted a radio-thon that raised $50,000 in just three hours for the Taylorville food pantry. Pictured are food pantry volunteers accepting the check from WSOY.

Information on recovery efforts can be found HERE.

