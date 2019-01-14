SPRINGFIELD - President Trump has made the case for a border structure and has demonstrated a willingness to compromise on what that looks like. Democrats have supported a border structure in the past and now Speaker Pelosi needs to present a plan, come to the table, and negotiate. Refusing to compromise is not the way to govern and will do nothing to open the government.

This week, I voted to fund parts of the government that have nothing to do with the border wall, but will ensure federal workers, like the air traffic controllers, University of Illinois researchers, and others in my district, don’t continue to go without a paycheck.

Many Democrats voted to fund these border structures. Both sides know border structures work and they need to set politics aside and negotiate a deal with President Trump that reopens the government and strengthens border security.

Preserving the 1908 Springfield Race Riot Site

Last week, I introduced legislation to designate the site of the 1908 Springfield Race Riots a National Historic Monument. The site is an important part of Springfield and our nation’s history and making this designation will ensure the site’s history is nationally recognized and preserved.

Click here to learn more about my work to preserve the site.

This week in the District

I visited in Enos Elementary in Springfield on Monday. The students were learning about writing letters on issues important to them and I'm glad I got the opportunity to come in and answer their questions. Thank you to 4th grade teachers Nathan Grieme and Jane Frech for having me!

Tyonna Collins is one of the 4th graders who wrote me a letter on issues she cares about as part of her class assignment. Hearing from constituents and responding to their concerns is an important part of my job.

National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

Tuesday, January 9th was National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. Thank you to all law enforcement officers who work day in and day out to keep our communities safe!

