WASHINGTON D.C. - We have a crisis at our southern border, a crisis made worse by dysfunction in Washington, D.C. We need to find a solution out of this mess – a solution that both secures our border and funds the government . As I’ve long said, I’m willing to find common ground with anyone, but I will not compromise my values.

The American people deserve to feel safe. They deserve knowing that their government is doing all it can to make our country more secure, and that everyone crossing our border is accounted for. They also deserve certainty – the certainty of knowing that their government won’t be shut down because Speaker Pelosi and Leader Schumer refuse to strengthen our borders.

Certainty to Federal Workers

The partial government shutdown represents a failure to govern and not only harms individuals who are dependent on the closed agencies, but also hundreds of thousands of federal employees and their families who don’t know when they will receive their next paycheck. That’s why I joined with both Republicans and Democrats in taking a step this week towards certainty for federal employees. The House and Senate passed the Government Employee Fair Treatment Act to ensure that all federal employees will receive back pay as soon as possible after the partial government shutdown ends.

I remain hopeful that both parties will resolve their differences, secure the border, and restore certainty for working families across our nation ASAP.

