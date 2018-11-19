This week friends and families around the country – as well as many more Americans serving and living overseas – will gather together to celebrate a national day of thanksgiving.

We have so much to be thankful for as Americans. The Lord has blessed our land with abundant natural resources and beauty, and our people with unmatched freedom and prosperity. As a nation, we have overcome existential challenges, both foreign and domestic, and ushered in a digital age that continues to reshape the world. For all of this, and untold personal blessings, I am thankful each and every day.

May God bless you, your family, and your loved ones during the upcoming holiday season.

With Thanksgiving,

John Shimkus

Member of Congress