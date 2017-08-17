MARYVILLE - Congressman John Shimkus has released his Veterans Newsletter. A copy can be seen below:

President Trump Signs Legislation Expanding GI Bill Benefits

President Trump on Wednesday put his signature on legislation nicknamed the "Forever GI Bill," which increases education benefits for service members, veterans and their families. Formally named the Harry W. Colmery Veterans Educational Assistance Act of 2017, it had passed unanimously in both the House and Senate.

I would like to echo U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary David J. Shulkin's comments following approval of the bill. "Congress has spoken with a strong voice in support of our veterans," he said. "The Forever GI Bill expands the success our veterans have had with the GI Bill providing opportunities that otherwise would not be possible. In particular, it restores benefits to veterans who were impacted by school closures since 2015 and has special benefits for our reservists, surviving dependents, and Purple Heart recipients. This nation is stronger when our veterans are studying and working next to their civilian counterparts. Passage of this bill is a win for veterans and their families."

Most provisions of the new law go into effect January 1, 2018, including the elimination of the rule that veterans had to use their Post-9/11 GI Bill within 15 years of their last 90-day period of active-duty service. That requirement is going away for those who left the military after January 1, 2013.

NOTE: Veterans Advisory Committee Meeting Postponed

In the Veterans Newsletter distributed last week, I noted that my Veterans Advisory Committee would be meeting in Harrisburg on Monday, August 21, which happens to be Eclipse Day. However, scheduling conflicts have added to traffic-jam concerns and forced postponement of the meeting. A new date will be announced after it is determined.

UPCOMING EVENTS

VA Illiana Health Care System

Town Hall, Friday, Aug. 18, 3 p.m., VFW Post 99, 3920 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., Decatur, IL

Town Hall, Friday, Sept. 8, 3 p.m., VFW Post 728, 8 Pine St., Danville, IL

Town Hall, Friday, Sept. 15, 3 p.m., VFW Post 10302, 2349 Stockyard Rd., Springfield, IL

Marion VA Medical Center

Town Hall, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 5 p.m., VFW Post 1301, 201 E. Longstreet Rd., Marion, IL

Adaptive Sport Clinic, Friday, Aug. 25, The Pavilion, 1602 Sioux Dr., Marion, IL

Town Hall, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 5 p.m., American Legion Post 31, 425 Legion Dr., Paducah, KY

Sincerely,



John Shimkus

Member of Congress

