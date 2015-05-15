R iverbender.com with EdGlenToday.com is giving away 2 ALL INCLUSIVE Cardinals tickets every month in celebration of our new page featuring Sitting on the Bat with Brian Stull and everything else Cardinals.

Today, we drew a name for the Memorial Day game against the Royals and we are proud to announce that Josh Gaither is this month’s winner!

With the tickets from Riverbender.com/EdGlenToday.com, Gaither is taking his girlfriend Katelyn Clayton to the game on May 25th, which marks their 7th Anniversary of dating.

“This is the first time I’ve ever won something so I was like, SWEET,” said Gaither.

“He is all about the Cardinals, it's all he wears, this is so perfect,” said Clayton.

