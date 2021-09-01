GREENE COUNTY - The Greene County Health Department (GCHD) has confirmed a positive mosquito pool for West Nile Virus (WNV) located in Greene County.

West Nile Virus is transmitted through the bite of a mosquito that has picked up the virus by feeding on an infected bird. Common West Nile Virus symptoms include fever, nausea, headache, and muscle aches. Symptoms may last from a few days to several weeks. However, four out of five people infected with WNV will not show any symptoms. In rare cases, severe illnesses including meningitis or encephalitis can occur. People older than 50 are at higher risk for severe illness from West Nile Virus.

The best way to prevent the chance of getting infected with the West Nile Virus or any other mosquito-borne disease is to reduce the number of mosquitoes around your home and to take personal precautions to avoid mosquito bites.

Precautions involve practicing the three “R’s”: reduce, repel and report.

REDUCE exposure – avoid being outdoors when mosquitoes are most active, especially between dusk and dawn.

Make sure doors and windows have tight-fitting screens.

Repair or replace screens that have tears or other openings.

Try to keep doors and windows shut, especially at night.

Eliminate all sources of standing water where mosquitoes can breed, including flowerpots, wading pools, outdoor toys, old tires, and any other receptacles. Change birdbaths weekly.

REPEL when outdoors, wear shoes and socks, long pants, and a long-sleeved shirt, and apply insect repellent that contains DEET, Picaridin, and oil of lemon eucalyptus or IR 3535, according to label instructions. Consult a physician before using repellents on infants.

REPORT any nuisances which contribute to the breeding of mosquitoes such as stagnant water in ditches, abandoned pools, un-rimmed tires, and similar locations that may produce mosquitoes.

Public Health officials are certain that elevated summer temperatures increase mosquito activity and the risk of disease from the West Nile virus. The Greene County Health Department is still accepting dead birds (through October 15, 2020) which have been dead 48 hours or less and have died from natural causes such as the crow, blue jay, grackle, starling, sparrow, finch, robin, cardinal, flycatchers, swallows, catbird, mockingbird, warbler, wren, and small to medium owls and hawks.

Upon detecting a bird carcass contact the Health Department for collection at the number listed below. Decomposed birds are not acceptable for submission. These are birds that can be recognized as having a strong odor present, eyes deflated or dried, maggot infestation, or bloated from decomposition gases that should be double-bagged and properly disposed of.

Call the Greene County Health Department for additional information regarding West Nile Virus at 217- 942-6961, Ext. 102 or access the Health Department’s website at greenecountyhd.org or the Illinois Department of Public Health’s websites at: http://www.dph.illinois.gov/topics-services/diseases-andconditions/west-nile-virus or http://www.dph.illinois.gov/.

