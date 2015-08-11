JERSEYVILLE - Concrete was flowing in different directions on Tuesday at the new CVS Store construction in the middle of downtown Jerseyville.



Multiple workers were pouring and grading the CVS parking lot areas with concrete on Tuesday, creating a positive spectacle for motorists passing by. The changes being made by CVS will enhance Downtown Jerseyville said Jersey County Business Association’s Mary Heitzig.



“I think they are shooting for the middle part or later part of September or maybe October to finish the project,” Heitzig said. “It will make a big difference to Downtown Jerseyville.”



Heitzig said the addition of the new Lorton Home Center in the old Apple House building has also been a tremendous addition downtown.



“That building has been redone on the outside and inside by Lorton’s,” she said. “They have established a home center for flooring, carpeting, cabinets and also allow a homeowner to pick out their materials for their homes they build. Williams Office Products last occupied that building. The building was empty for a long time.”



Jersey County Farm Services has moved to a building out on County Road and has added a variety of e-fuels used by farmers, truckers and motorists, Heitzig said. She said that move has added to that area.



She mentioned that CVS plans to have a nice appearance on the outside and will develop greenspace around the new facility.



“It will be a little different than some of the other CVS Pharmacies with both the landscaping and concrete"’ she said. “It will be a nice addition to downtown.”