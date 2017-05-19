ALTON – To raise money for the upcoming “Snixfest” city-wide festival, Cory Davenport, with the assistance of local musician Biff K'narly, is hosting a “Countdown to Snixfest” show at 7 p.m. Friday, May 19 at the historic Mineral Springs Mall Ballroom.

Entry to the show is $5, and the money goes towards covering expenses for Snixfest, such as t-shirts, sound and lighting. Snixfest will be held July 22, 2017, at Gordon Moore Park. All the money raised from that event will go to the Sam Biggs Memorial Foundation with the intent of helping children suffering from cancer and their families. The foundation's namesake was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer when he was six and lost the battle just short of his seventh birthday.

“I covered his battle as a reporter, and I wanted to do everything I could to give back to that family after seeing them brave such hardships,” Davenport said. “They want to help other families in their situation, and I could not think of a more worthy cause for my efforts.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Friday night's show will be “An Evening with Biff K'narly and the Reptilians.” The local musician put together a show featuring his favorite local acts, including Church Key, MFG and Pete's Jet. Donna and Dave Nunnally, the owners of It's Raining Zen, offered the ballroom for the show free of charge, citing the building's current owner, Dave Hornsey, for allowing such generosity.

The show is open to all ages and will take place starting at 7 p.m. More information on the Sam Biggs Memorial Foundation can be found at the organization's Facebook page.

Snixfest is still accepting vendors for the event. Anyone wanting to vend is invited to contact Davenport at (618) 419-3046.

More like this:

Related Video: