(Godfrey, IL– 12/22/2011) Mustard Seed Peace Project will host the Concert for Zambiaon Saturday, January 14, 2012, from 6:00 p.m. 11:00 p.m. on the Campus of Lewis & Clark Community College in the Trimpe Building Advanced Technology Center. The cost for the event will be $20.00 per person, which will include live entertainment, heavy appetizers, and an art exhibit. A cash bar will be available starting at 6:00 p.m. Advance tickets may be purchased online at: www.MustardSeedPeaceProject.org.

Mustard Seed Peace Project is a local grassroots organization whose mission is the development of youth worldwide. The group is currently working in the countries ofGuatemalaandZambia. Proceeds from this event will go directly to support their Education Sponsorship Program in the rural Lukulu Region ofZambia. “We feel that by promoting education in this rural community in Zambia we will also be providing these youth with the tools necessary to become productive leaders in their communities,” said Teresa Cranmer, Founder and President of Mustard Seed Peace Project. “For just $90.00 a year we can provide a child with an education and make a significant difference in their life.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The evening will be a celebration of art, dancing and music. This one night event will kick off the art exhibit, which will remain on campus for one month as part of its Black History Month calendar. Many large “SilverScreen Quilts” will be on display, which are art works of cloth, paint and mixed media inspired by African American films and cinema. Sun Smith-Foret, a nationally recognized textile artist, uses the African American technique of strip piecing as a vehicle to structure compelling graphic imagery. “I wish to locate myself and my artwork in a rationally, emotionally, spiritually, and humanely arrived at multi-cultural future with roots in narrative tradition,” says Smith-Foret.

From 7:00 – 9:00, Raw Earth will engage the crowd with their percussive sound, which they label “urban tribal fusion”. From their onset, a goal of the group has been to use their music as a vehicle to help build community and keep people in touch with the sounds of traditions that were the building blocks of our modern day popular music. Hand drums, clarinet, mandolin, banjo, fiddle and other instruments create a complex sound; West African pepper and North African spice permeate the mix to compliment the Raw Earth Dancers, as well as the Tandava Tribe who will be performing belly dancing throughout the evening.

From 9:00 – 11:00,Zionand the Lion Roots Band will enlighten and entertain the audience with Roots Reggae music. Their dynamic performance is a force that encompasses peace, love, unity and spirituality. Zion was born and raised on the island of Dominica, and has moved to the area and joined forces with the Lion Roots Band to mesmerize audiences with their beautiful vocals, hypnotic rhythms and uplifting message. The group performs all original reggae music written byZionwho has released three albums and is finishing the fourth, titled Crying for Freedom. The group represents a powerhouse of talent that will captivate listeners with their tight, crisp delivery. Background vocals create a heavenly dimension of harmonies. “It will be an honor to play for this event,” saysZion, “the cause of this benefit is what I live for.”

More like this: