GLEN CARBON – Working from home. Distance learning. Virtual doctor’s appointments. Access to a reliable computer has become more important than ever. Local nonprofits have teamed up to make sure more people in Southern Illinois communities have the technology they need.



Nonprofit PCs for People was founded in 1998 to help get low-cost computers into more homes. The agency has set up regional headquarters in Belleville recently and is working with other local nonprofits to connect with the community. As a longtime champion of digital literacy for all, Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois staff are helping distribute 5,000 computers to people who need them. In addition to PCs for People and Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois, Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis and Leadership Council Southwestern Illinois are partnering for the project.



The PCs for People deal is $40 for a computer with a Windows 10 system, 17-20” monitor, keyboard, power cords and a wireless USB adapter. Wireless internet hotspots also are available for $16 per month and a one-time device purchase of $40.



Girl Scouts and PCs for People will be distributing computers on Thursday, April 15 from 3:00pm – 6:00pm at Main Street United Methodist Church in Alton. People qualify to get a computer if their income is at 200% of poverty level or less or they receive government assistance. Visit pcsforpeople.org/eligibility for more information. For the easiest pickup process, preorder computers at tinyurl.com/pcsforpeopleil. PCs for People will then email an appointment time and address.



Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois serves approximately 9,000 girls and engages 3,500 adult volunteers in 40 counties in Southern Illinois. Adult volunteers and girls in K-12 are welcome. Call 800-345-6858 or email customercare@gsofsi.org. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by various United Ways, businesses and individual donors throughout the region.

