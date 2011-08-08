Alton, IL, August 8, 2011 - Compunet, Inc will contribute $5 to the local primary or secondary school of your choice for each $100 you spend through September 30, 2011. All purchases of parts and service are qualified, excluding new computer, laptop and printer purchases. Just let us know

which local primary or secondary school to contribute to.

We service and upgrade all brands of computers and laptops. We can clean up your viruses and spyware, set up your data backup or recover your data, set up your home or business network and design your next website. We sell top brand and custom built computers, laptops, printers, parts, accessories and supplies.

Article continues after sponsor message

Come in to see us at 708 Milton Road in Alton from 9am to 6pm Monday through Friday and 9am to 1pm Saturday.

phone: 618-463-9820

email: sales@cmpunet.com

web: www.cmpunet.com

More like this: