 

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

 

Article continues after sponsor message

SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois House of Representatives approved bipartisan legislation this morning to appropriate $600 million for Illinois’ public universities, community colleges and MAP grants for students attending college.

“I am pleased to announce that we have reached a compromise to get much needed funds for SIUE, Lewis & Clark Community College and Southwestern Illinois College,” said Rep. Kay. “This stopgap funding will help keep the doors open at all of Illinois’ universities and community colleges this fall. I applaud this bipartisan effort, I hope this is the beginning of more bipartisan agreements to follow.”

Amendment 3 to Senate Bill 2059 was approved by the Illinois General Assembly on Friday, Governor Rauner has agreed to sign the legislation as soon as it reaches his desk.

More like this:

Today - HSHS Wraps Up "I Have a Dream Speaker Series

May 7, 2024 - Duckworth Celebrates $240 Million Federal Investment To Get the Lead Out of Drinking Water Throughout Illinois   

Yesterday - More Than 200 Regional High School Students Compete At Blackburn College's 35th Annual Science Day Scholarship Competition

May 28, 2024 - Pritzker, Mendoza Issue Statements On Passage Of Healthcare Protection Act

Apr 17, 2024 - Budzinski Calls on Biden to Make Springfield Race Riot Site a National Monument

 