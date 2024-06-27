ALTON — In response to the recent surface subsidence event that resulted in a sinkhole at Gordon Moore City Park, New Frontier Materials, in collaboration with officials from the Mine Health Safety Administration (MSHA) and the City of Alton, is actively engaged in response and remediation efforts.

Alton Mayor David Goins stated, "The safety of our citizens is our utmost priority. We are working diligently with New Frontier Materials and MSHA to ensure that all necessary measures are taken to address this issue promptly and effectively. The impacted area will remain off-limits until thorough inspections are completed and the grounds are deemed safe for public use."

Operations at the site have been halted, and under the directive of MSHA, access to the affected area is strictly prohibited pending further analysis. Geological experts from both MSHA and New Frontier Materials are conducting comprehensive inspections, which will continue until the park is certified safe for community use by MSHA and the City of Alton.

Article continues after sponsor message

New Frontier Materials emphasizes their commitment to public safety and assures the community that every effort is being made to resolve the situation and ensure the least amount of impact to the community.

"We are fully dedicated to working with the City of Alton to remediate this issue swiftly and safely," said Mike Clarke, CEO of New Frontier Materials. "The safety of our community is paramount, and we appreciate everyone's cooperation and understanding during this time."

Residents are strongly advised to avoid entering Gordon Moore Park for any reason until official clearance is given. The park will remain closed until it is declared safe by MSHA and other experts involved in the ongoing assessments.

An official press conference will be held at a later date, with details to be announced. For any questions or further information, please contact Bianca Jackson at bjackson@cityofaltonil.gov

More like this:

Related Video: