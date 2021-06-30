RIVERBEND - Cities and villages around the Riverbend and beyond are gearing up for their annual Fourth of July celebrations.

You will find a comprehensive list of fireworks displays popping up around the area below.

Grafton: Friday, July 2, at Grafton Riverfront . Fireworks start at dusk.

Carlinville: Friday, July 2, at Macoupin County Fairgrounds. Fireworks start at 9:30 pm.

Alton: Saturday, July 3, on the Alton Riverfront. Fireworks start at 9:30 pm.

Edwardsville: Saturday, July 3, Edwardsville American Legion. Fireworks start at 9:00 pm.

Greenfield: Saturday, July 3, Greenfield Lake. Fireworks start at 9:00 pm.

Brighton: Saturday, July 3, Brighton Park. Fireworks start at dusk.

Bunker Hill: Saturday, July 10, Fireworks will be in Bunker Hill at dark (9 p.m.).

Shipman: Saturday, July 3, Shipman Lake. Fireworks start at dusk.

Gillespie: Saturday, July 3, Gillespie Lake. Fireworks start at dusk.

Godfrey: Sunday, July 4, Glazebrook Park. Fireworks start at 9:30 pm.

Jerseyville: Sunday, July 4, Jersey County Fairgrounds. Fireworks start at 9:30 pm.

Granite City: Sunday, July 4, Granite City by the High School. Fireworks start at 9:15 pm.

Troy: Sunday, July 4, Troy Township Park. Fireworks start at dusk.

South Roxana: Monday, July 5, South Roxana Dads Club. Fireworks start at 9:30 pm.

If you would like to add an event to the list, please send the event name, location and fireworks start time to news@riverbender.com.

