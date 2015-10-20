WOOD RIVER - Kyle “The Hammer” Hanner of Wood River is quite a competitive eater, capturing 53 of 70 eating contests in which he has participated.

Alton Day Care & Learning Center was presented a donation of $500 recently by the 25-year-old man at Kumar’s Kafe in Wood River. Hanner donated his winnings from a recent contest to the center, which Keith Neuber of the center found quite touching.

Hanner’s most recent eating contest win took place in Springfield where he consumed 4 pounds of hot wings in 7 minutes to win first place. Hanner is a lifelong friend of Sharma Kumar, the son of Ellen and Surinder Kumar, who sponsor Kyle in his competitive eating.

“Ellen Kumar suggested that Kyle donate his winnings to the Alton Day Care & Learning Center, a not-for-profit providing quality early childhood education to children from the River Bend region,” Neuber said. “The center is celebrating its 45th anniversary of providing quality service with special events and a refreshed image.”

The center has adopted a new name, “Kreative Kids Learning Center” and will celebrate their anniversary and new image with a Family Fun Event to be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday Nov. 7.

Kyle Hanner will be at the event to share his story of becoming a competitive eating champion to meet and greet people and sign autographs.

