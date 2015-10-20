Pictured in the photograph from left to right – Paul Barbary, Vice President of the Board of Alton Day Care & Learning Center, eating contest winner, Kyle Hanner, and Michelle Owings, Kumar’s Kafe employee.WOOD RIVER - Kyle “The Hammer” Hanner of Wood River is quite a competitive eater, capturing 53 of 70 eating contests in which he has participated.

Alton Day Care & Learning Center was presented a donation of $500 recently by the 25-year-old man at Kumar’s Kafe in Wood River. Hanner donated his winnings from a recent contest to the center, which Keith Neuber of the center found quite touching.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Hanner’s most recent eating contest win took place in Springfield where he consumed 4 pounds of hot wings in 7 minutes to win first place. Hanner is a lifelong friend of Sharma Kumar, the son of Ellen and Surinder Kumar, who sponsor Kyle in his competitive eating.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Ellen Kumar suggested that Kyle donate his winnings to the Alton Day Care & Learning Center, a not-for-profit providing quality early childhood education to children from the River Bend region,” Neuber said. “The center is celebrating its 45th anniversary of providing quality service with special events and a refreshed image.”

The center has adopted a new name, “Kreative Kids Learning Center” and will celebrate their anniversary and new image with a Family Fun Event to be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday Nov. 7.

Kyle Hanner will be at the event to share his story of becoming a competitive eating champion to meet and greet people and sign autographs.

More like this:

Jan 16, 2024 - Wood River Mayor Stalcup Reflects On Successful Fall and Winter Events

Jan 15, 2024 - Jeffrey McElroy Leaves Legacy With His Unforgettable Work As Florist, Person, In Wood River

4 days ago - Pritzker Administration Announces The Second Cohort Of The Governor’s Office Academy Of Leadership (G.O.A.L.)

Dec 15, 2023 - Wood River Police, ILEAS Execute Important Search Warrant

Jan 2, 2024 - Wood River Police Respond To Stabbing Report, Victim Transported To Hospital

 