BELLEVILLE, Ill. Oct. 29, 2012 - To celebrate its new service between MidAmerica St. Louis Airport (BLV) and Orlando, Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT ) is inviting residents of Belleville and the surrounding communities in the St. Louis area to register for a chance to win one of three free trips on its inaugural flight between the two cities on Nov. 7, 2012. The prizes include a Vacation Package for Four which will be given away on November 3rd, and two separate "Pack Your Bags" Vacation Packages for Two that will be given away to adventurous travelers at MidAmerica Airport the day of the inaugural flight.

To enter for a chance to win the Family Vacation Package for Four, people need to visit Eckert's Farm in Belleville, Ill., between 11 a.m. and 2:45 p.m. on Sat., Nov. 3, and stop by the sign-up table at the main entrance to guess the weight of the pumpkin on display. Those registering their guess between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. will instantly receive a free 5lb bag of golden delicious apples, courtesy of Eckert's, while supplies last. The entrant with the closest guess* will be announced at approximately 3 p.m. on Sat., Nov. 3. The winner will receive round trip flights for four on Allegiant's inaugural flight departing MidAmerica Airport at 3:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2012, and returning Sunday, Nov. 11, 2012, at 5:35 p.m.; accommodations courtesy of Sheraton Vistana Resort Villas Lake Buena Vista and four free tickets to LEGOLAND Florida.

Spontaneous travelers interested in trying their luck to win one of the two packages to be given away as part of the festivities celebrating the inaugural flight will need to show up at MidAmerica Airport with their bags packed between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 7 to register for their chance to win. The two winners will be drawn at 1:30 p.m. Each will receive round trip flights for two on Allegiant's inaugural flight departing MidAmerica Airport at 3:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2012, and returning Sunday, Nov. 11, 2012, at 5:35 p.m. Accommodations will again be courtesy of Sheraton Vistana Resort Villas Lake Buena Vista.

"We're excited to have Allegiant once again flying from MidAmerica Airport and giving area residents convenient, affordable options for their travel to Orlando, and we hope they take advantage of the opportunity to be a part of the excitement surrounding the inaugural flight," notes Mark Kern, chairman of St. Clair County.

Following the prize drawing, representatives from Allegiant, MidAmerica Airport and St. Clair County will participate in an official ribbon cutting to mark the start of the new passenger service to Orlando.

Located in the heart of Central Florida, Orlando is home to the world's most exciting theme parks and has plenty of shopping, dining, outdoor activities, and entertainment. Allegiant partners with more than 60 of the Orlando area's most exciting hotel properties, provides low-cost car rental service through its partnership with Alamo Rent a Car, and offers great deals on activities such as theme park tickets, dinner shows, and day tours. Belleville travelers can book their entire Orlando vacation for less by visiting allegiant.com. Reservations can be made on the company's website at allegiant.com or by calling the company's travel experts at 702-505-8888.

Allegiant, Travel is our deal.

Las Vegas-based Allegiant Travel Company(r) (NASDAQ: ALGT) is focused on linking travelers in small cities to world- class leisure destinations. Through its subsidiary, Allegiant Air, the company operates a low-cost, high-efficiency, all-jet passenger airline, and offers other travel-related products such as hotel rooms, rental cars, and attraction tickets through its website, allegiant.com. The company was ranked ninth in the 2011 Forbes' Best Small Companies list. Allegiant was also recently named one of FORTUNE magazine's "100 Fastest-Growing Companies" for the second consecutive year.

MidAmerica St. Louis Airport

MidAmerica St. Louis Airport is located in Mascoutah, Illinois, in the eastern portion of the St. Louis metropolitan area. Major multimodal rail and inland port centers are located within 22 miles of the airport, which also enjoys easy access to five interstate highways via I-64. With parallel runways of 8,000 and 10,000 feet, the airport can handle simultaneous take-offs and landings in all conditions, minimizing delays. It has an annual capacity of 200,000 operations. Tenants include Boeing, which recently located a new manufacturing facility at the airport; North Bay Produce, an international, grower-owned, year-round, fresh produce marketing and distribution cooperative headquartered in Traverse City, Mich., as well as AVMATS, a company providing alternatives for the support and maintenance of corporate aircraft , which has been operating at MidAmerica for almost a decade. MidAmerica is a Joint Use Airport partnering with Scott AFB, the home to US Transportation Command, a multi service organization, and Air Mobility Command, the USAF's component command for airlift. MidAmerica and the 375th Air Mobility Wing operate Scott AFB/MidAmerica St. Louis Airport. For more information, visit www.flymidamerica.com .



*If more than one person guesses the exact weight, a random drawing among those individuals will be done to select the winner.

