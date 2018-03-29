ST. LOUIS – Forty-three fast-growth companies will make their pitches to prospective investors at the 19th annual InvestMidwest Venture Capital Forum this week at The Hilton St. Louis at the Ballpark here.

Attendees also will hear about Virgin Hyperloop One from the company’s head of global public policy and North American projects at the Thursday event’s luncheon.

InvestMidwest has been described by many investors as the Midwest’s premier venture conference. Presenting at InvestMidwest can make or break the financial future for some of the most exciting innovations, concepts, and young, fast-growth companies in the Midwest. Forty-three companies from 15 states will present at InvestMidwest; they were from a pool of 150 applications from 19 states and Canada.

Venture capitalists, corporate investors and angel investors will decide which young companies might be a match for their various investment portfolios; some 300 people are expected to attend the venture capital conference. Up-and-coming fast-growth young companies have attracted well over $1 billion in investments since InvestMidwest began 19 years ago.

Each company will have up to eight minutes to wow potential investors in one of three industry tracks; Food, Agriculture and BioEnergy; Life Sciences; and Technology and General Business

