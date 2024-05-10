EDWARDSVILLE - The City of Edwardsville announced on Monday, May 13, 2024, that there will be a closure in the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville area that will commence at 6 a.m.

Communications Coordinator Cathy Hensley said University Park Drive will be closed between University Drive and Research Drive to allow SIUE contractors to do some excavation for water and gas line work.

"Research Drive will be open to the east of the closure," she said. "The work is dependent on the weather. It’s expected to require a couple of days to complete."

