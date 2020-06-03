SPRINGFIELD – Ten of the eleven state-managed Community Based Testing Sites will resume normal operations on Wednesday, June 3. This includes Harwood Heights, Aurora, Rockford, East St. Louis, Bloomington, South Holland, Auburn/Gresham/Chatham, Champaign, Rolling Meadows and Peoria.

The Waukegan site will reopen on Thursday, June 4 in a new location to accommodate the restoration of vehicle emission testing at the IEPA-managed facility on Northwestern Avenue. The new location of the Waukegan Community Based Testing Site is 102 W. Water Street.

All individuals with symptoms are encouraged to seek testing at these Community Based Testing Sites. Additional accommodations have been made for the following individuals with or without COVID-like symptoms.

• Healthcare workers

• First Responders

• Employees of Correctional Facilities

• Individuals exposed to confirmed COVID-19 patients

• Employees that support Critical Infrastructure (grocery stores, pharmacies, restaurants, gas stations, public utilities, factories, childcare and sanitation)

• All local and state government employees

• Individuals with compromised immune systems, chronic medical conditions

Symptoms Include:

-Fever, cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell

Know Before You Go

This is a free service that can be obtained without a doctor’s referral. While this is a free service, you will be asked to show 1) photo identification and 2) healthcare employee or first responder ID/badge, if applicable.

Patients utilizing drive-thru testing sites must be seated at a functioning window. Once you get in line at the CBTS, you will not be permitted to exit your car. For the safety of the testing personnel, drive-thru sites will not be able to accommodate walk-up individuals. Walk-up testing services are only available in Bloomington, Peoria and East St. Louis, at this time. Individuals who utilize the walk-up facilities will be required to use a face covering at the testing site.

Due to the demand for this service, we anticipate there could be significant wait times associated with these drive-thru community-based testing sites. Please be patient. If you are experiencing a medical emergency, you are urged to call your doctor or emergency department to seek immediate care and instructions.

Dozens of additional commercial testing sites are also available throughout the state further adding to the state’s testing capacity. For the most up-to-date list of these sites, visit https://coronavirus.illinois.gov/s/testing-sites. There residents can also find information on eligibility for testing and contact information for each testing site.

For additional information related to COVID-19, please visit www.dph.illinois.gov

You can also get your COVID-19 questions answered at any time of day by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-889-3931. You can also email you questions to DPH.Sick@Illinois.gov.

Community Based Testing Sites

Harwood Heights Bloomington South Holland East St. Louis 7:00am – 3:00pm while daily supplies last 9:00am – 5:00pm while daily supplies last 8:00am – 4:00pm while daily supplies last 8:00am – 4:00pm while daily supplies last 6959 W. Forest Preserve Road, Chicago IL 1106 Interstate Drive

Bloomington IL

*walk-up services

available South Suburban College

15800 State St

South Holland, IL Jackie Joyner Kersee Ctr.

Argonne Drive

East St Louis, IL 62204

*walk-up services

available

Aurora Article continues after sponsor message

Rockford

Waukegan

(Opens June 4)

Greater Auburn Gresham/Chatham 8:00am – 4:00pm while daily supplies last 8:00am – 4:00pm while daily supplies last 8:00am – 4:00pm

while daily supplies last 8:00am – 4:00pm while daily supplies last 1650 Premium Outlet Blvd

Aurora IL 1601 Parkview Avenue

Rockford IL 102 W. Water Street

Waukegan, IL SMG Chatham

210 W 87th Street Chicago, IL Champaign Rolling Meadows Peoria 8:00am – 4:00pm

while daily supplies last 8:00am – 4:00pm

while daily supplies last 8:00am – 4:00pm

while daily supplies last Market Place Shopping Ctr

2000 N. Neil Street Champaign, IL Rolling Meadows HS 2901 Central Road Rolling Meadows, IL Peoria Civic Center Fulton Street Parking Lot

Peoria IL *walk-up services

available