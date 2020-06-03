Community-Based Testing Sites To Reopen In Illinois
SPRINGFIELD – Ten of the eleven state-managed Community Based Testing Sites will resume normal operations on Wednesday, June 3. This includes Harwood Heights, Aurora, Rockford, East St. Louis, Bloomington, South Holland, Auburn/Gresham/Chatham, Champaign, Rolling Meadows and Peoria.
The Waukegan site will reopen on Thursday, June 4 in a new location to accommodate the restoration of vehicle emission testing at the IEPA-managed facility on Northwestern Avenue. The new location of the Waukegan Community Based Testing Site is 102 W. Water Street.
All individuals with symptoms are encouraged to seek testing at these Community Based Testing Sites. Additional accommodations have been made for the following individuals with or without COVID-like symptoms.
• Healthcare workers
• First Responders
• Employees of Correctional Facilities
• Individuals exposed to confirmed COVID-19 patients
• Employees that support Critical Infrastructure (grocery stores, pharmacies, restaurants, gas stations, public utilities, factories, childcare and sanitation)
• All local and state government employees
• Individuals with compromised immune systems, chronic medical conditions
Symptoms Include:
-Fever, cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell
Know Before You Go
This is a free service that can be obtained without a doctor’s referral. While this is a free service, you will be asked to show 1) photo identification and 2) healthcare employee or first responder ID/badge, if applicable.
Patients utilizing drive-thru testing sites must be seated at a functioning window. Once you get in line at the CBTS, you will not be permitted to exit your car. For the safety of the testing personnel, drive-thru sites will not be able to accommodate walk-up individuals. Walk-up testing services are only available in Bloomington, Peoria and East St. Louis, at this time. Individuals who utilize the walk-up facilities will be required to use a face covering at the testing site.
Due to the demand for this service, we anticipate there could be significant wait times associated with these drive-thru community-based testing sites. Please be patient. If you are experiencing a medical emergency, you are urged to call your doctor or emergency department to seek immediate care and instructions.
Dozens of additional commercial testing sites are also available throughout the state further adding to the state’s testing capacity. For the most up-to-date list of these sites, visit https://coronavirus.illinois.gov/s/testing-sites. There residents can also find information on eligibility for testing and contact information for each testing site.
For additional information related to COVID-19, please visit www.dph.illinois.gov
You can also get your COVID-19 questions answered at any time of day by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-889-3931. You can also email you questions to DPH.Sick@Illinois.gov.
Community Based Testing Sites
Harwood Heights
Bloomington
South Holland
East St. Louis
7:00am – 3:00pm
while daily supplies last
9:00am – 5:00pm
while daily supplies last
8:00am – 4:00pm
while daily supplies last
8:00am – 4:00pm
while daily supplies last
6959 W. Forest Preserve Road, Chicago IL
1106 Interstate Drive
South Suburban College
Jackie Joyner Kersee Ctr.
8:00am – 4:00pm
while daily supplies last
8:00am – 4:00pm
while daily supplies last
8:00am – 4:00pm
8:00am – 4:00pm
while daily supplies last
1601 Parkview Avenue
102 W. Water Street
SMG Chatham
Champaign
Rolling Meadows
Peoria
8:00am – 4:00pm
8:00am – 4:00pm
8:00am – 4:00pm
Market Place Shopping Ctr
Rolling Meadows HS
2901 Central Road
Rolling Meadows, IL
Peoria Civic Center Fulton Street Parking Lot
*walk-up services
