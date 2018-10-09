ALTON - The Community Trunk-or-Treat, Movie, and Festivities announced earlier in the month is gaining even more momentum as sponsors jump on board. Nearly 20 business and individuals have already come on board for the Community Trunk or Treat, which benefits the non-profit Riverbender Community Center. The event is hosted by Trust Family Auto Sales in cooperation with the Village of Godfrey.

For a $100 donation, businesses can decorate their vehicle or pop-up tent and reserve a parking spot on the lot at Trust Family Auto Sales to distribute candy to children attending the event Sunday, October 28th from 6-8 p.m. Prizes will be awarded for the best decorated trunk or tent. T Mos Tacos food truck will provide eats and the movie, Hotel Transylvania 3 - Summer Vacation, sponsored by Monica Bristow for State Representative, will be shown on the large inflatable outdoor screen. There will also be a bounce house obstacle course sponsored by iCan Clinic and Carrollton Bank. Several hundred children and family members are expected to attend.

Please help us thank our current list of sponsors:

Monica Bristow for State Representative

iCan Clinic

Carrollton Bank

1st MidAmerica Credit Union

Mike Babcock for State Representative

Big Papa G

Encore Bath & Remodeling

GetWebbed.net

Illinois American Water

King Air Conditioning and Heating

Life House Church

Midwest Motorsports

Pediatric Health Care Unlimited

Riverbender.com

Shivers Frozen Custard

Village of Godfrey

WBGZ Radio

More sponsors equals More Fun and More Candy! If you would be willing to join this list of generous sponsors and help us make this a great event please reserve your space online at RiverbenderCommunityCenter.org/Register or contact Riverbender Community Center at 465-9850 ext. 213.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of this Thriller event.

