Community Trunk-or-Treat Gaining Even More Momentum
ALTON - The Community Trunk-or-Treat, Movie, and Festivities announced earlier in the month is gaining even more momentum as sponsors jump on board. Nearly 20 business and individuals have already come on board for the Community Trunk or Treat, which benefits the non-profit Riverbender Community Center. The event is hosted by Trust Family Auto Sales in cooperation with the Village of Godfrey.
For a $100 donation, businesses can decorate their vehicle or pop-up tent and reserve a parking spot on the lot at Trust Family Auto Sales to distribute candy to children attending the event Sunday, October 28th from 6-8 p.m. Prizes will be awarded for the best decorated trunk or tent. T Mos Tacos food truck will provide eats and the movie, Hotel Transylvania 3 - Summer Vacation, sponsored by Monica Bristow for State Representative, will be shown on the large inflatable outdoor screen. There will also be a bounce house obstacle course sponsored by iCan Clinic and Carrollton Bank. Several hundred children and family members are expected to attend.
Please help us thank our current list of sponsors:
Monica Bristow for State Representative
iCan Clinic
Carrollton Bank
1st MidAmerica Credit Union
Mike Babcock for State Representative
Big Papa G
Encore Bath & Remodeling
GetWebbed.net
Illinois American Water
King Air Conditioning and Heating
Life House Church
Midwest Motorsports
Pediatric Health Care Unlimited
Riverbender.com
Shivers Frozen Custard
Village of Godfrey
WBGZ Radio
More sponsors equals More Fun and More Candy! If you would be willing to join this list of generous sponsors and help us make this a great event please reserve your space online at RiverbenderCommunityCenter.org/Register or contact Riverbender Community Center at 465-9850 ext. 213.
Don’t miss your chance to be part of this Thriller event.
