The Alton Community Service League is accepting grant applications from not-for-profit ( 501C) organizations interested in applying for monetary grants.

Forms are available by contacting Lee Cox at 462-4515 or by e-mailing at: psychmkt@att.net OR by mailing your request to PO Box 211, Alton, Illinois.

Completed forms must be post-marked by March 15th. Grant recipients will be announced in May.

The service league raises funds each year for Alton area beautification and non-profit organizations through its annual gift wrap project and other fun-raising events.