East Elementary @ Horace Mann and Mark Twain

Dear Community Members:

Helping our children realize the value of education is extremely important. Not only do we think it is important as educators, but we know it is important to you as community members. Your presence at our school is one way to show your support and encouragement.

Our school's vision at East Elementary is to be a community that fosters a safe and positive atmosphere that promotes collaboration between students, personnel, and community to promote an environment of learners. Our mission is to provide an education for all by promoting academics, attendance and citizenship. We are looking for volunteers to help us with this monumental task.

The children and I invite you to come to our school to volunteer your time and read a short story in their classrooms. We will value you as a volunteer and appreciate your dedication to the children as a supportive aide, role model, and mentor.

We know your time is at a premium, but we hope this invitation will empower you to come in and volunteer for just a few minutes. We are hoping you could volunteer December 20th or 21st. Please contact me with a time to volunteer that is convenient for you.

Thank you again for volunteering your time and talents! Together, we can make a difference in the lives of our children.

Sincerely,

Terri Kraemer

Academic Development Institute Coordinator

tkraemer@altonschools.org

618-463-2130

