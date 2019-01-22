EDWARDSVILLE - A local group called - Stan’s Neighbors - is trying to help their friend, Stan Meeks get a dependable car.

This is the story on the GoFundMe Page:

“We’re trying to help our neighbor, Stan Meeks, get a dependable vehicle once and for all. He's a soft-spoken, 69-year-old who lives in Edwardsville, Illinois. He has worked more than 25 years as a local school monitor. He also plays jazz keyboard at nursing homes and private events. He's never been able to afford a new vehicle, and some of his used ones have turned out to be unreliable money pits.

“That's the case with his most recent purchase, a 2002 Ford Escape. The transmission went out, and a mechanic wants $2,900 to fix it, more than Stan paid for the vehicle! He's now walking and riding the bus to get to work, etc. Anything you can do to help would be appreciated.”

On Sunday, Jan. 20, this is what Stan Meeks had to say when he heard of the page and fundraising attempt:

“As many of you know, Stan is an unassuming guy, and when told of the generosity and support that people have shown in the past two days, he was absolutely amazed.”

Stan’s Neighbors concluded with the following statement: “We appreciate not only the $100 and $200 gifts but also the $5 and $10 ones. Some seem to be coming from young people who know “Mr. Meeks” from the high school or middle school. What a wonderful and hopeful sign, that they care enough to get involved in a community effort. Also, some of you sent notes that reached us via email but aren’t appearing in the comment section. We want you to know that we read all of them and thank you for the kind words."

To donate, click here:

https://www.gofundme.com/give-stan-a-lift

