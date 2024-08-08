

EAST ALTON — The Annual Madison County Illinois Scanner Page Food Drive is now underway, with donations being collected until Aug. 31, 2024, at various locations throughout the county. This community initiative, spearheaded by Chris Rhodes, a correspondent for Riverbender.com, aims to gather non-perishable food and personal hygiene items for distribution to local food pantries.

Chris Rhodes, who founded the Madison County Scanner Page in 2015, shared that this year's food drive holds special significance. "This year’s food drive is in memory of my dad Mike Rhodes, who passed a year ago this Friday," Rhodes said. "He was a big supporter of the food drive every year. He helped drop off boxes and helped collect food over the years I've been doing it. Last year in the middle of the food drive he passed away."

Chris' mom, Karen, and grandfather, Gene, have assisted for multiple years in the program and he said he greatly appreciates their help.

Rhodes has placed 33 donation boxes in various communities across Madison County. He noted that the decision to move the drive to the summer months was based on logistical considerations and the increased need for pantry supplies during this period. "I used to do it in November and December in the wintertime and then I moved it to summertime," he said. "It was more feasible on my schedule and the pantries often struggle during this time in the summer for collections."

Rhodes expressed his passion for the cause and gratitude for community support. "I love doing this and I love putting the boxes all over Madison County and giving back," he said. "I couldn't do this without the support of the businesses."

The following locations are accepting donations for the food drive:

1. Hollywood Sun Studio, 206 W. Homer Adams Pkwy, Godfrey

2. Hollywood Sun Studio, 901 E. Edwardsville Road, Wood River

3. Hollywood Sun Studio, 23 Junction Dr., Glen Carbon

4. Wood River Streak n Shake, 1870 Memorial Ln, Wood River

5. Hunts License, 626 Berkshire Blvd Suite B, East Alton

6. Wood River Moose, 730 Wesley Dr., Wood River

7. Scott's Auto Service, 4012 North St., Granite City

8. Pete's Parlor Barber, 13 E. Ferguson, Wood River

9. Bailout Escape Room, 1010 Walnut St., Highland

10. Cassens and Sons, 3333 S State Route 159, Glen Carbon

11. Firehouse Bar, 314 State Street, Alton

12. Wigglers Bar and Grill, 7257 St James Rd, Edwardsville

13. Donna’s Barber, 410 E. St Louis Ave, East Alton

14. Sweet Little Things, 611 E. Airline Dr., Rosewood Heights

15. Party On Broadway, 307 E. Broadway, Alton

16. CoCo+Oak, 219 Williams Street, Alton

17. Corner Cuts, 607 E. Airline Dr., Rosewood Heights

18. The Almost Famous Gift Boutique, 232 N Wood River Ave, Wood River

19. Warty Toad, 128 W Central St, Bethalto

20. Beasleys Convenience Store, 570 N Wood River Ave

21. Casey’s General Store, 70 W Main St, Glen Carbon

22. 2nd Generation Distribution, 301 S Old Edwardsville Rd., Roxana

23. Quigs Sports Emporium, 59 E. Ferguson, Wood River

24. Advance Auto Parts, 2602 Washington Ave., Alton

25. Philly Pretzel Factory, 6694 Center Grove Rd, Glen Carbon

26. Patty’s Petals, 3104 Godfrey Rd, Godfrey

27. Evergreen Place of Alton, 100 Glenhaven, Alton

28. Black Crow Designs, 2521 State St., Alton

29. Casey's General Store, 3800 Pontoon Rd, Pontoon Beach

30. Chris Erwin State Farm, 970 E. Airline Dr., Rosewood Heights

31. HireLevel, 5214 Chain of Rocks Rd, Edwardsville

32. ChiroPro - Troy, 220 US-40, Troy

33. Sissy’s Space, 1310 21st St., Granite City

The community is encouraged to participate and support the drive by donating at any of these locations.

