GODFREY – Individual donors have given more than $16,500 to the Student Emergency Relief Fund established by the Lewis and Clark Community College Foundation in March.

The goal is to enable students to continue their education. Students like Alex Johnson.

Johnson is the incoming Editor-in-Chief of Lewis and Clark Community College’s student newspaper, The Bridge. His plan was to enroll for classes over the summer and get a head start on the job he’ll hold through the Spring 2021 semester. That plan ground to a halt when his spouse was laid off after the statewide stay-at-home order started. It roughly halved their income.

“I’m so close to reaching my goal,” he said. “Going backward isn’t an option.”

Johnson needs to take one summer course to qualify for the position, so the Student Emergency Relief Fund stepped up to pay for that course.

“Luckily, I’m now able to continue working with The Bridge, which not only helps financially but helps me stay involved with the L&C community while we’re all physically separated,” he said.

Article continues after sponsor message

Alex Johnson, an L&C Graphic Design major and Editor in Chief of The Bridge student newspaper, thanks donors to the new Student Emergency Relief Fund from his “work/study from home” station.

Johnson earned his Associate in Applied Science degree in Graphic Design. Next, he is pursuing a Certificate of Completion in Social Media Marketing and accepted the Editor-in-Chief position to build his resume. He is also looking for full-time work.

With COVID-19 making businesses more reliant on electronic and social media marketing, his communication, sales, design and social media skills will make him more attractive to employers.

“Completing my education is the key to success,” Johnson said. “Donors have given me an incredible gift. You’re heroes. We’re in what feels like an impossible situation right now, and those who are stepping in where and when they can should know they are truly saving lives.

“I think the fund will improve many students’ lives in the short- and long-term, which is what L&C excels at,” Johnson said. “In this case tackling the immediate problem – funds – helps people achieve an education and reach those long-term goals of a degree, certificate or further education.”

Students who have lost income due to COVID-19 can request support by contacting Director of Student Development and Counseling Jill Lorsbach at (618) 468-4120 or jlorsbach@lc.edu.

The fund supports living expenses such as groceries, rent and utilities; services such as internet access and childcare; and academic expenses such as tuition, fees and books. Grants do not have to be repaid.

For more information on the L&C Foundation Student Emergency Relief Fund, including a list of donors, visit www.lc.edu/emergency-relief. For additional questions, contact Debby Edelman, Director of Development at (618) 468-2010 or dedelman@lc.edu.

More like this: