EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville has gone mobile! A new Experience Edwardsville app will make it easier for people to eat, explore and entertain themselves in the community.

One of the most exciting features of the app is a GPS enabled “Near Me” function to locate services close to the user’s current location. That means anyone, no matter whether they are at home or out on the bike trail, can find nearby food or a shop they need instantly.

“The new technology has great potential,” said Walter Williams, director of economic and community development for the City of Edwardsville. “But it is going to take both businesses and individuals actively supporting the app to make it successful.”

He is asking everyone to go to www.ExperienceEdwardsville.com to learn more. The website’s “Get Notified” signup page will collect e-mail addresses for a launch-day e-mail notification. The goal is to get enough emails to have 700 users download the app the first week.

People who sign up on the website will also get information on how the site functions and how to post promotions. There is a contact page on the website for people with questions. Facebook users can also follow Experience Edwardsville on Facebook and share updates.

After the launch, which is scheduled for Sept. 23, 2015, users who download the app will be able to access listings for fast food, distinct dining, downtown shopping, lodging, entertainment options and special promotions. The app will also include bike trails, museums and historical sites.

Experience Edwardsville makes it easier to have fun in the city and encourages local spending. Special informational campaigns will be done to let visitors, bike trail users, SIUE parents and others know the app is available.

“The first step is to get the community using the app and its great special deals from day one,” said Williams. “That means we need everyone to sign up today and be ready to download on launch day.”

