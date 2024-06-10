GRAFTON - Lindsay Blair, beloved manager of the Grafton Oyster Bar, has passed away.

Blair was the general manager and “face” of Grafton Oyster Bar, owner Brad Hagan said in a Facebook post. She passed away on Monday, June 10, 2024, after a “catastrophic seizure” one week prior.

“We will always be grateful to be part of her life,” Grafton Oyster Bar wrote in their Facebook post. “We pray God will wrap his arms around her, giving her everlasting peace.”

Following Blair’s seizure, Hagan set up a GoFundMe to help pay for her medical bills. The money will also be used for funeral expenses and for the future of Blair’s young daughter, Sailor, who will enter fifth grade in the fall. Hagan noted that Blair had “one of the prettiest and most welcoming smiles a person could see” and she will be dearly missed.

“Any donation is greatly appreciated. Arrangements will be shared when they come available,” the restaurant said in their Facebook post. “Every day, I will look forward to the day we meet again, Linds! God rest your soul.”

For more information about how to donate, visit the Grafton Oyster Bar on Facebook or check out the GoFundMe.

