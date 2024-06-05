EAST ALTON - Drew Abernathy, an 18-year-old 2024 graduate of Civic Memorial High School, lost his life on Sunday, June 2nd, 2024, in a single-vehicle traffic accident at the intersection of East Airline Drive and Butcha Road.

On Monday, friends and family gathered at the crash site to build a memorial in his honor. Abernathy was a resident of Bethalto.

Drew worked at Castelli’s Moonlight Restaurant and was a member of Connect Church in South Roxana. He was known for his unique personality, always smiling, dancing, or singing, and could instantly change the mood in any room. He was very athletic, participating in football, track, and baseball for CM.

Drew had a deep love for his family and enjoyed spending time with his friends. Anyone who knew him would be familiar with his extensive collection of beloved hats.

The investigation revealed that the vehicle, a red Dodge Avenger, was traveling southbound on East Airline when it struck the embankment at Butcha Road. The crash caused the vehicle to become airborne and land approximately one hundred feet south of the intersection, according to Bethalto Police Chief Jason Lamb.

Visitation will be 2-7 p.m. Sunday, June 9, at Cornerstone Church in Bethalto, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 10.

Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Civic Memorial Track, Civic Memorial Football, or Civic Memorial Baseball.

