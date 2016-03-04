GODFREY – The public is invited to a Ted Talk discussion centered around Lian Pin Koh’s TED Talk, “A Drone’s Eye View of Conservation,” at 7 p.m., Wednesday, March 30, at the Mannie Jackson Center for the Humanities.

Scott Fitzgerald and the UAS 4 Stem Challenge Team from Edwardsville High School will facilitate the discussion, sponsored by Lewis and Clark Community College, MJCH and the Main Street Community Center in Edwardsville.

“TED Talk discussions have been a popular way to engage people in lifelong learning in a community of inquisitive folks,” said L&C Speech Professor Elizabeth Grant. “This is our second year having this program, but this month we have decided to cross the street to the Mannie Jackson Center for the Humanities, which has an interest in STEM initiatives. We are excited to have team of EHS students ready to lead the discussion and share their experiences with the Search and Rescue Challenge as they prepare for competition.”

A TED Talk is a video created from a presentation at the main TED (Technology, Entertainment and Design) conference or one of its many satellite events around the world. The first TED conference was in 1984; the conference has been held annually since 1990. Over the years, presenters of TED Talks have included Al Gore, Bill Clinton, Bill Gates, Bono, Jane Goodall, Malcolm Gladwell and Gordon Brown.

L&C’s MJCH conducts activities that promote mutual understanding and respect among people of different cultures, races, ethnicities, religions and other distinctions and influences positive change in our communities and beyond. The MJCH is located at 1210 N. Main Street in Edwardsville, Illinois. Learn more at www.mjchf.org.

For more information on this event, contact Grant at eegrant@lc.edu.

