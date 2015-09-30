GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College and Main Street Community Center will present a TED Talk Discussion, HIV and Flu – The Vaccine Strategy, from 7-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, at the Main Street Community Center in Edwardsville.

Dr. Michelle Mulligan, of Family Physicians of Madison County, will facilitate the talk, which will feature a video of Seth Berkley’s TED Talk, in which he explains how smart advances in vaccine design, production and distribution are bringing humanity closer than ever to eliminating a host of global threats, from AIDS to malaria to flu pandemics.

“As we near flu season, people sometimes question whether to vaccinate or not, and some don’t feel the need to vaccinate their children,” L&C Speech Professor Elizabeth Grant said. “This talk will allow you to voice your concerns and opinions on this somewhat controversial topic, after watching the poignant TED talk. I like to think of these discussions as a book club, without having any guilt over not finishing the book. You simply show up, watch the TED Talk together and then have an informed discussion.”

A TED talk is a video created from a presentation at the main TED (Technology, Entertainment and Design) conference or one of its many satellite events around the world.

The first TED conference was in 1984; the conference has been held annually since 1990.

Over the years, presenters of TED talks have included Al Gore, Bill Clinton, Bill Gates, Bono, Jane Goodall, Malcolm Gladwell and Gordon Brown.

The Main Street Community Center is located at 1003 North Main Street in Edwardsville.

Questions? Email Grant at eegrant@lc.edu.

