JERSEYVILLE - We would like to invite you to be with us on Thursday, May 3rd as we join millions of Americans across the country in expressing our dependence upon the God. His grace has guided this nation’s growth and progress since its birth more than 200 years ago.

Our observance will be held at the Jersey County Courthouse from 6:30PM to 8:00PM. The event will be filled with prayer for our governmental leaders, churches, families and schools. Pastor Mark Clifft will deliver a special message on prayer and the importance to our nation’s present and future. The Gibson Girls will be singing worship. Please see the attached schedule for the list of speakers. Representative C.D. Davidsmeyer will be the first speaker.

Article continues after sponsor message

Many are concerned about the future of America and our city. We see more violence and struggles in everyday life as our culture moves further away from the source of our strength.

All through history, America has turned to God in times of conflict and in peace. The National Day of Prayer (NDP), designated since 1988 as the first Thursday of May, every year, is a great opportunity for American to unite in recognition of our incredible need for God.

For one day out of the year, we can join with millions of other Americans in bringing light and hope to our country, through the power of prayer to Almighty God.

NDP will be observed at the state capital and on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. Locally, I hope our entire community will realize the importance of God’s hand in America and will remember the great opportunity we still have in America to come before God publicly and corporately. We hope you will join us as an important part of our community. Please feel free to bring your family; this day is planned for every American citizen. God bless!

More like this: