O'FALLON - On Tuesday, July 28th; Wednesday, July 29th; and Thursday, July 30th; information sessions are being held for Keystone Place at Richland Creek, the region’s innovative new rental senior living community under construction at the corner of Thouvenot Lane and Fountain Lakes Drive in O’Fallon. The $39 million development will offer independent living, assisted living, and memory care services all in one location. An early 2021 opening is planned, with apartment reservations now being accepted, and limited time Founders Club benefits currently available.

Events are being held as both socially distanced in-person sessions, at their newly opened Information Center, and as an online Webinar via Zoom. In-person sessions, being held July 28th and July 29th at 10:30 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. each day, will be limited to 10 people, and follow state-approved safety guidelines. The Zoom Webinar, which takes place July 30th at 1:00 p.m., is limited to the first 30 people who register. Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Information Center for Keystone Place at Richland Creek is located at 1207 Thouvenot Lane, Suite 100, O’Fallon, IL. To reserve your space and select your preferred session, visit Info.KeystoneSenior.com/RC-JulyEvent or call Jan Brenner at (618) 825-9029 by Tuesday, July 28th.

Sessions will take place on the following dates and times:

Tuesday, July 28th & Wednesday, July 29th

10:30 a.m. or 2 p.m. each day!

OR - Join virtually on Zoom:

Thursday, July 30th

1:00 pm

More About Keystone Place at Richland Creek:

Keystone Place at Richland Creek will consist of 149 apartments, including 64 independent living, 66 assisted living, and 19 memory care, plus one guest suite. The building will encompass almost 170,000 gross square feet, and offer something for everyone, with a wealth of thoughtful amenities ranging from a well-equipped fitness center to a pub and café.

Unlike some retirement living options, Keystone Place at Richland Creek will not require and large entrance fee, buy-in or long-term commitment. The community will feature some of the area’s largest one- and two-bedroom/two-bathroom independent living apartment homes, thoughtfully designed with exceptional amenities and features, including fully appointed kitchens, sunrooms, and stackable washers and dryers. The community will provide a maintenance-free, service-rich lifestyle, offering meals, housekeeping, transportation services and a Life Enrichment Program allowing residents to engage, explore, and maximize personal wellness. Distinct assisted living and memory care programs will provide personal care services, such as assistance with bathing, dressing, grooming and medication management tailored to each individual’s specific needs.

For more information about Keystone Place at Richland Creek, call Jan Brenner at (618) 825-9029.

