O'FALLON - On Monday, August 23, 2021 at 12:00 pm Keystone Place at Richland Creek retirement community will offer a free educational session on “Veterans Benefits.”

This session will be presented by Patty Servaes, Founder of Elder Resource Benefits Consulting. Ms. Servaes is a nationally renowned speaker accredited by the Veterans Administration to counsel veterans and their families on eligibility for departmental benefits.

Ms. Servaes will focus her talk on an underutilized special tax-free pension through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs that can be used to help pay for senior living. This little-known pension, ranging up to $2,295 per month, is available to qualifying veterans and veterans’ survivors.

Ms. Servaes will discuss:

What qualifies a veteran or the spouse of a veteran for the pension benefit

Maximum pension amounts

Planning strategies to help those who qualify

Required materials to get an application started

The session will last approximately an hour and a half and feature lunch.

Keystone Place at Richland Creek is located at 1050 Fountain Lakes Drive, O'Fallon, IL. To reserve space, visit www.KeystonePlaceAtRichlandCreek.com. For more information, or to have your questions answered, contact Greg Gelzinnis at (618) 576-6178.

About Keystone Place at Richland Creek

Keystone Place at Richland Creek includes 64 independent living apartments, 66 traditional assisted living apartments and 19 memory care apartments. The new senior living community has generated a tremendous amount of interest since opening its doors for occupancy in February. As a straight rental retirement community, Keystone Place at Richland Creek does not require a large entrance fee, buy-in or long-term commitment. The community features a variety of spacious studio, one and two bedroom/two bathroom apartment homes.

Keystone Place at Richland Creek’s distinct assisted living and memory care programs provide personal care and supportive services, such as medication management, bathing, dressing, grooming, meals, and transportation.

For more information about Keystone Place at Richland Creek, visit: www.KeystonePlaceAtRichlandCreek.com.

