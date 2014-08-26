The Biggest Ice Bucket Challenge in the Riverbend is happening tonight (Wednesday at 5PM sharp) at the corner of 3rd Street and Belle in Downtown Alton. We DO HAVE A FIRE TRUCK, free hot dogs from Mac's Time Out and Soda from Dr. Pepper (while supplies last), and our participant list is growing very quickly: So far, up to the challenge is Alton Mayor Brant Walker, Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick, Alton Main Street, Riverbend Growth Association, Mac's Timeout, Cat Daddy's, Bossanova, Advantage News, Riverbender.com & Riverbender Community Center, and Riverbend Weekend. Everyone is encouraged to join us, together as a community, as we raise funds for our local chapter of ALSA.org. The challenge was extended to all Mayors in the River Bend as well as all media outlets. More information can be found on Facebook.

If you are not familiar with this fundraiser for ALS got to http://www.ALSA.org for more information. So far over 88 MILLION dollars have been raised for this cause. The basic premise of the challenge is that if you get nominated by someone you have two choices: take the easy way out and donate $100 or take the bucket of ice water over your head and donate only $10.

How can you contribute? Spread the word and please join us in the coolest community event. Less than 24hrs to get it done! Are you up for the challenge? Share this on Facebook and comment to let us know you are proud to be there!

Special thanks to Dan Pyle and his crew at RIverbend Weekend (https://www.facebook.com/riverbendweekend) for getting this challenge started!

