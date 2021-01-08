Cottage Hills, IL– Community Hope Center announced today it received a grant for $25,000 from Bayer Fund, which will be used to launch a new program this spring aimed at increasing participants’ food security.

Paul Militzer, Executive Director of Community Hope Center, says the grant will help the organization take their mission one step further by helping people address the underlying circumstances of their food insecurity.

“We want the people we serve to thrive, not just survive,“ Militzer said. “CHC’s focus has always been on helping those in need with food, clothing and basic necessities while sharing the love of Jesus. Now we are building upon that strong foundation by helping people overcome barriers and break the cycles that keep them in hunger and poverty.”

“This grant will not only provide support to our organization, but benefit the entire community. When people’s lives are transformed for the better, they want the same for their friends and loved ones. Healthy, thriving citizens create a ripple effect of flourishing in our communities,” Militzer said.

“Throughout the years, the grants given through Bayer Fund have helped strengthen our communities across the United States,” said Al Mitchell, President of Bayer Fund. “We’re proud to be able to provide support to develop programs that help combat challenges such as food insecurity, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) education and support services to patients and families managing an illness or disease.”

In 2019, Bayer Fund awarded more than $14 million to over 3,200 charitable and nonprofit organizations to help address essential needs in food and nutrition, STEM education and community development. Over the last five years, nonprofit organizations across the U.S. have received more than $79 million.

To learn more about Community Hope Center visit: www.communityhopecenteril.org

