Cottage Hills, IL - The Community Hope Center would like to thank all who generously gave food and monetary donations to the food drive held on Saturday, July 26 at the Wood River Walmart location.

Thanks to the community’s wonderful support, CHC received 1,570 pounds of food and $282 in donations.

Article continues after sponsor message

Special thanks to Operation Food Search for coordinating the food drive, and a very special thank you to the Walmart location in Wood River for providing the food drive collection site.

###

More like this: