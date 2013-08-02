There may be signs the economy is improving, but things aren't slowing down for Community Hope Center.

The Hope Center is having a difficult time keeping their shelves stocked with canned and boxed foods as well as school supplies for next week’s giveaway.

The organization is asking people to help by donating nonperishable food items such as all canned food, pasta, pasta sauces, cereal, oatmeal, ready-made meals, mac 'n cheese, peanut butter, soups and tuna.

School supplies needed are backpacks, crayons, colored, pencils, rulers, folders, scissors, notebooks, markers, glue, pencils, pencil boxes and index cards.

Angela Valdes, development director with the Hope Center says they're serving on average 110 clients per day through the food pantry and other services. She says they are seeing an increase during the summer months due to the number of children who are out of school.

Valdes says many of the families they serve find it difficult to provide healthy, balanced meals on a limited budget.

The pantry is desperately in need of food, school supplies and monetary donations.

Please drop off canned, boxed food, school supplies or cash donations, Monday through Wednesday or Friday from 9:00 - 1:00 at 1201 Hope Center Lane in Cottage Hills.

Other drops off locations are:

Halpin Music Company

2375 Homer Adams Pky, Alton,



Woodman Collision Center

4515 N Alby Rd, Godfrey



Jacoby Arts Center

627 E Broadway, Alton,



East Alton Library

250 Washington, East Alton

King Air Conditioning

401 Pearl St, Godfrey

Bush Refrigeration

4539 N Alby Rd, Godfrey.

Drop off any boxed or can food items to King Air Conditioning and Bush Refrigeration, between Mon. July 29 till Friday, Aug. 9 and your name will be put into a drawing for two Raging Rivers tickets per location.

The drawing will be held on Aug. 9.

For more information concerning the food or school supply needs, please call 259-0959. For online giving go to www.hopecenters.com

