The Community Hope Center in Cottage Hills delivered 254 meals to shut-ins in need on Thanksgiving Day, brightening several lives.

A total of 37 drivers took the meals around to area residents, while other volunteers prepared the food and packaged it for delivery. More than 60 people prepared the food, while more than 100 helped package the dinners.

Denise Ukena, assistant director of the Community Hope Center, said she felt blessed to be a part of the day’s activities.

“The people who volunteer have a profound impact on the people they serve,” she said. “We were so blessed with our volunteers. The drivers are excited to meet the people and leave a big impact on those they serve.”

For those who are homebound, Ukena said the Thanksgiving dinner and visit by the driver play a huge role for their enjoyment of the holiday.

“This Thanksgiving tradition is an indication of the love and concern this community has for others,” Ukena said.

The Community Hope Center has its toy drive collection now until Dec. 12. Distribution of toys will be Dec. 17, 18 and 19. Toys are still needed and those who have them should take them by the Community Hope Center in Cottage Hills. The toys should be new and unwrapped.

