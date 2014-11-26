Preparations for the Community Hope Center’s Christmas toy giveaway are underway. As in years past, CHC is collecting new, unwrapped toys for children ages 0 – 12. You can drop your donation in a toy barrel at any of the following businesses and churches. Barrels will be collected December 8th & 9th. Donations may also be brought out to CHC at 1201 Hope Center Lane, Cottage Hills until Friday, December 12th.

Our heartfelt thanks goes out to the many local schools, businesses, organizations, churches and individual donors for helping to make this season merry and bright for families in need.

Holiday Inn— 3800 E. Homer Adams Pkwy., Alton, IL

First Christian Church—760 Washington Ave., Alton, IL

Millers First—111 E. 4th, Alton, IL

Sharon Pratt Realty— 2375B Homer Adams Pkwy, Alton, IL

Woodman Collision— 4515 N. Alby Rd., Godfrey, IL

Bank of Edwardsville— 4415 Martin Luther King Dr., Alton, IL

Godfrey First Church— 1100 Airport Rd., Godfrey, IL

Abundant Life Church— 3986 Humbert Rd., Alton, IL

WR Clerk/ WR Township— 41 S. 9th St., East Alton, IL

Shell Credit Union—101 Lakin Blvd., Wood River, IL

First Baptist Church— 300 E. Lorena, Wood River, IL

First Christian Church—160 E. Lorena, Wood River, IL

Kumar’s Restaurant— 53 E. Ferguson Ave., Wood River, IL

Whitelaw Ave. Baptist Church— 800 Whitelaw Ave., Wood River, IL

Sottoriva Chiropractic— 113 E. St. Louis Ave., East Alton, IL

The Bank of Edwardsville—102 E. Bethalto Dr., Bethalto, IL

Leisure World—139 E. Bethalto Dr., Bethalto, IL

Bethalto Public Library— 321 South Prairie St., Bethalto, IL

Article continues after sponsor message

The Islands—125 W. Central St., Bethalto, IL

Our Lady Queen of Peace—132 Butcher St., Bethalto, IL

Villa Rose— 401 S. Moreland Rd., Bethalto, IL

St. John’s UCC— 7456 Lake Dr., Moro, IL

Community Christian Church— 2345 Union School Rd., Alton, IL

Evangelical Elementary—1212 Homer Adams Pkwy, Alton, IL

Enjoy Church— 3303 Homer Adams Pkwy, Alton, IL

Holiday Shores Baptist Church— 6521 Moro Rd., Edwardsville, IL

Bethalto United Methodist—240 E. Sherman, Bethalto, IL

Olive Oil Marketplace—108 W. 3rd St., Alton, IL

Alton Rehab & Nursing—3523 Wickenhauser Ave., Alton, IL

Epix Salon & Spa—70 Edwardsville Prof. Park, Edwardsville, IL

Vaughn Hill Church of Christ— 662 S. Bellwood Dr., East Alton, IL

Alton Sports Tap– 3812 College Ave., Alton, IL

Bethalto United Methodist Church—240 E. Sherman, Bethalto, IL

Bethalto East— 309 Albers Place, Bethalto, IL

C.J. Schlosser & Co.— 233 E. Center Dr., Alton, IL

Church of Nazarene— 500 N. Central, Roxana, IL

Open Door Fellowship – 910 Milnor Ave., Alton, IL

Bethel Freewill Baptist Church— 1417 Herbert St., S. Roxana, IL

More like this:

Related Video: