ALTON - The community gathered at James H. Killion Park at Salu Saturday to celebrate the annual Alton Juneteenth Celebration. This year's event was filled with live musical performances and featured plenty of events for the entire family including a petting zoo, rock-climbing was, horseback rides and plenty of great food. The event provided the citizens of Alton an excellent opportunity to come together as a community, build bonds, celebrate and enjoy some local music. Click here for the photo gallery of this year's Juneteenth Celebration.