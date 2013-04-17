(Godfrey, IL) - - Beverly Farm invites the community to a fun filled day on April 27, 2013 from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. The event will take place at the Beverly Farm Equestrian Center located at 6301 Humber Road in Godfrey, IL.

The community is invited to stop by and watch a magic show, enjoy music by a live band, feast on food from a variety of vendors, get their face painted, ride a horse, get a personalized balloon animal and participate in a quarter auction. Other activities during the day include a contest to Name the Foal.

Beverly Farm's Gift Shop, Resale Shop, and Coffee Shop will also be open. Guests can stop by and visit the Gift Shop filled with floral arrangements and home décor items. The Resale Shop is fully stocked with clothes, shoes, purses and coats for all ages, shapes and sizes. Also, the Coffee Shop will be offering a full menu of coffee and specialty drinks including lattes, espresso, cappuccino, mochas, smoothies, tea and soda.

Make sure you save the date and join us in the fun. For more information about the Community Fun Day at Beverly Farm contact Jeff Rains, Director of the Equestrian Center, at jrains@beverlyfarm.org.

Beverly Farm is home to nearly 400 adults living in a 220-acre community located in Godfrey, IL. Our Mission: We are here to provide a loving, caring home for adults with developmental disabilities, providing each individual with physical and emotional security and a dignified quality of life, with opportunities and challenges, within each individual?s functional capabilities.

