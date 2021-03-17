The public is invited to join a Community Conversation featuring Jaqui Melton, MBA from the Center for Diversity and Cultural Competence at Barnes Jewish Hospital.

Melton’s three-part series titled “Introduction to Community Health'' starts Thursday, March 18, 2021 from 1:00 – 2:00 pm CST. Over the next three months we will cover topics including Education, Neighborhood, Social Network, Health, & Economic Stability. There is no cost to attend but registration is required at RGBA.org. This is an online event. After registering, the Zoom link will be emailed.

The second and third parts are April 15th and May 20th respectively. This event is presented and hosted by the RiverBend Growth Association and sponsored by Alton Memorial Hospital.

The purpose of the series is to continue being an advocate banding our community together as we get a better understanding of history, the importance of always looking at work policy and law, and creating a safe place for the community to ask questions with ZERO judgement.

Melton is an experienced group facilitator and curriculum developer, with a demonstrated history of working in the hospital & health care, and education industries. She is skilled in Nonprofit Organizations, Conflict Resolution, Fundraising, Leadership, Research, Community Building and Event Organizing. She is a strong community and social services professional with a Masters of Business Administration, and Bachelors of Secondary Education. A Doctor of Education (Ed.D.) focused in Educational Leadership and Social Justice, is in progress.

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and the Economic Development Organization for the communities of the Riverbend. As a Chamber of Commerce, we actively promote activities between our member businesses. As an Economic Development Organization, we work closely with state, regional, county and local officials to develop new employment opportunities. The Growth Association serves the following communities in southwestern Illinois: Alton, Bethalto, East Alton, Elsah, Foster Township, Godfrey, Grafton, Hartford, Roxana, South Roxana, Wood River and Wood River Township. The mission of the Growth Association is to provide leadership required to attract, promote and support new and existing enterprise growth throughout the Riverbend community.

